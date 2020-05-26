Mark Andrew Harwood, 56, of Lead, was born Dec. 11, 1963, in Rapid City, to parents Boyd and Janet (Olson) Harwood. He passed away from leukemia very peacefully on April 24, 2020.
Mark was raised on the family ranch in Haydraw, S.D., and graduated Sturgis High School in 1982. Mark was very active in 4-H, FFA, and Farmers Union. He was twice a SD Motocross State Champion, ski instructor, and avid outdoorsman. He graduated SDSU in 1987, with a degree in Banking.
Mark is survived by his son, Isaac Harwood of Mitchell, S.D.; father, Boyd Harwood of Blackhawk; and siblings, Karla, Russell, and Tim and Christi Harwood. He has several nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Harwood.
His ashes will be brought to the Boneita Springs Cemetery for interment, with close family services at a later date. A celebration of life at the family ranch to follow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
