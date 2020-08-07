Marjorie Reif, 91, former resdient of Deadwood, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, in Belle Fourche. Marj succumed to natural causes, she was born Aug. 13, 1928, to Archibald and Hazel (Fulton) Euwer.
She is survived by daughter Diana (Champlin) Reif; sons Greg Reif, Brad Reif, Richard Reif, Scott Reif, and Phil Reif.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Reif and son Gary Reif.
Private services will be held at a later date.
