Marilyn Weishaar

A Celebration of Life for Marilyn (Hendrickson) Weishaar, 79, Aberdeen, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at North Highland United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, SD. Due to the pandemic, no meal will be served, but refreshments and treats will be available.
Marilyn died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Rochester, MN, with her daughter at her side.
Born in Lead, SD, to Edward and Helen Hendrickson, Marilyn grew up in the Black Hills. After graduating from Lead High School, she traded the Hills for the flatter lands of what was then South Dakota State College in Brookings and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1964. She worked at the Aberdeen American News as a reporter, editorialist and copy editor for more than 35 years, earning state and national awards for her work. While probably most well known as the lifestyle editor, she also helped create a farm news page, which later evolved into the Farm Forum.
Marilyn met Leland (“Lee”) Weishaar at the newspaper; they married June 22, 1968. In their free time they enjoyed gardening, making rhubarb wine, going to car shows and taking road trips across the U.S. with their daughter Brenda.
When Marilyn retired in 2001, she didn’t relinquish her red pen. She launched an editing service, The Weis Revise, to enhance others’ writings with sometimes tough but always encouraging advice.
A witty, driven, generous and kind-hearted soul, Marilyn loved to read, travel, support the arts and cheer for the SDSU Jackrabbits, Minnesota Twins, LA Rams and Detroit Lions. She also enjoyed decorating her home for many holidays and providing her daughter with unsolicited weather reports for South Dakota and anywhere else that piqued her interest.
Grateful for having shared Marilyn’s life are her daughter Brenda Weishaar, Aberdeen; stepsister Jennifer (Cecil) Luttrell, Las Vegas; sister-in-law Marion Weishaar, San Antonio; brother-in-law Lester (Linda) Weishaar, Rapid City; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, brother Donald Hendrickson, brother-in-law Loren Weishaar, her parents Edward and Helen, and her stepfather Art Lomheim.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Aberdeen Community Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.