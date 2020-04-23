Marilyn Rae Rotter, 81

Marilyn Rae Rotter quietly passed away on April 16 at the age of 81 in Arvada, Colo.
Marilyn was born Deadwood in September, 1938, to Raymond and Ann (Lurz) Rotter. Raised exploring the wondrous outdoors of Deadwood, just steps from Mount Moriah Cemetery. Marilyn moved to California in the 1950’s. There she met and married Ward Jones. Together they started a family and raised three children — Lisa (Carman), Doreen (Garnhart) and Raymond. In the 1970s Marilyn and family moved to Nebraska and then Colorado.
Marilyn always took pride in the fact that she was born and raised in historic Deadwood, South Dakota. Her children grew up and went on to form families of their own and Marilyn was ultimately the grandmother of four — Nickolas (Paullus), Jessica (Carman), Gabriel (Jones) and Jacob (Carman) and great-grandmother of one — Skylar Paullus, son of Nickolas and Nichole.
After retiring from banking in the 1990s Marilyn returned to Deadwood to live with and care for her mother Ann until she passed away. Marilyn eventually returned to the Denver area where she continued her years surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
In January 2010, Marilyn suffered a ruptured aneurysm in her brain. Marilyn never lost her zest for life and stubbornly refused to let a mere aneurysm and accompanying headache hold her back. With an initial prognosis of 6 months, Marilyn, although somewhat debilitated and suffering from memory loss, remained vibrant and talkative. Her health gradually declined over the next 10 years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ann, her brother Rod and her sister Mary.
The family plans to celebrate Marilyn’s life in the fall of 2020 in the hills of South Dakota where she spent her youth.
