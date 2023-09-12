Marilyn Lois (Vestal) McEntire, 93 of Spearfish passed away September 8, 2023.
Marilyn was born September 6, 1930 at her grandparents’ home in Ottertail County, MN. Baby Marilyn, her mother and father then returned to Fort Snelling, where her father was stationed, and they lived there for her first few years. Later, Marilyn and her parents returned to her grandparent’s farm where she and her parents lived in a small house on the farm. In 1943, after the death of her father, Marilyn and her mother moved to Minneapolis where Marilyn attended high school and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Following high school, she moved to California where she held a variety of jobs including working as a riveter for an aviation company. Marilyn also received cosmetology training and was a licensed cosmetologist for Revlon and Max Factor, a position she held for many years. In 1968 she married James “Red” McEntire and her return to military life started again. Marilyn and Jim made their home throughout the United States as they followed Jim’s military career. They enjoyed making their home in many states including Rhode Island and Nevada. After Jim retired, both Marilyn and Jim worked for the Civil Service Department and continued their love of travel. Later, they accepted jobs in Alaska, the dream of their life and lived and worked on the Aleutian Islands. In 1998 Jim fully retired and Marilyn and Jim returned to her grandparent’s home in Ottertail County, outside of Vergas, MN. Marilyn often commented that her journey in life brought her back to the same house she was born in. Marilyn and Jim lived at her grandparent’s home for a few years before moving on to Washington State and then permanently to South Dakota.
