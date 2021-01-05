Marilyn Jean Lesewski, 79, long-time resident of Spearfish, peacefully went to rest with the lord on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Monument Health Senior Care in Sturgis.
Marilyn was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Jack and Bonnie Dunham. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, in 1959, and then graduated from nursing school in Sioux Falls in 1960. She was united in marriage to Vern Lesewski on Dec. 24, 1960, in Pipestone, Minn. In 1963, Vern and Marilyn moved to St. Paul, Minn., and then moved on to Spearfish, in 1974.
Vern and Marilyn were blessed with two children, Laura and David; grandson, Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Graysyn. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for many years and as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Dorsett Home for over 30 years.
Marilyn’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchild, great-grandchildren, and family. Her hobbies included family vacations, camping, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, and of course, a little gambling in Deadwood. She enjoyed the holidays for baking cookies and making Brandy Smashers. Her passions in life were being a homemaker and caring for her patients, and above all, her dog fluffy.
Marilyn left behind many people who love her and have a lifetime of memories with her; daughter, Laura Taggart from Sturgis; son, David Lesewski from Spearfish; grandson, Brandon (Stephanie) Taggart from Spearfish; great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Graysyn Taggart from Spearfish; sister, Nancy (Tom) Hanson from Sioux Falls; niece, Lise (Chuck) Marso from Tea, S.D., and their children Taylor (Mary Louise) Marso with their children in Boston and Denver, and Chase Marso from Tea, S.D. Preceding her in death is her husband, Vern Lesewski; and her parents, Jack and Bonnie Dunham.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel with inurnment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
