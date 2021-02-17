Marilyn Grace Jerde, 83

Jerde, Marilyn Grace (Soma), age 83, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Piedmont, went to be with her lord Feb. 13, 2021, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Myron; six children; 27 grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother; one sister; and many other relatives and friends. She was a member of Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to Abiding Savior Christian education programs, or donor’s choice. A family service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20. A link for viewing the service by webcast will be available at:
