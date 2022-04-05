Marilyn Baker, 93, of St. Onge, died April 1, 2022.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Marilyn’s service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church and Hospice of the Northern Hills.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Mike (Sandra) of St. Onge; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Derek) LeFebre of Greeley, Colo.; two great-grandsons, Elias and Sylvain. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; son, Bobbie Scott Baker; granddaughter, Krista Baker; sister, Shirley Albright.
