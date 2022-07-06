Marie Rose Jaques Whiton, 92, died Sunday July 3, 2022, at Monument Health in Spearfish.
Marie was born on Oct. 22, 1929, to Ambrose and Rose Jaques at Jefferson, S.D. She grew up and went to school in Jefferson, S.D. Worked several jobs in Sioux City consisting of a waitress and working at the hospital and did a lot of babysitting. Marie moved to Hot Springs, S.D., working at the State Soldiers Hospital where she met and married her future husband George Whiton in 1948. Two children were born to this union Linda Marie Whiton and Steven Joe Whiton.
In 1995, she moved to Spearfish after retiring from Northern Hills Hospital for almost 30 years as a nurse’s aid and after the loss of her husband. She enjoyed her family and friends and spending time with them, enjoy walking, camping, visiting with friends. She was a member of the Spearfish Senior Center.
Survivors include her daughter Linda and (Allan) Paul of Rapid City and son Steven and (Donna) Whiton of Deadwood; five grandchildren Laurie, Jerry, Bridget, Amber, Adam; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was beloved husband George (Mick) in 1993, her parents, a brother Bob in 1997 and sister Therese (Terry) 2013.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. on Thursday July 7th, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills Cemetery in Sturgis at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
