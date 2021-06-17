Marianne Nadine Charles Bieber, 89, died June 16, 2021, at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital. She was born to Beda and Oval Charles on Sept. 1, 1931, at her grandparents’ home on Park Avenue in Lead. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerhard Bieber, 72, on April 26, 2000. She is survived by three sons Myron, Bruce, and Gordon Bieber and their spouses; a daughter, Sandra Louie; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.