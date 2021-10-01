Maria Corey, 85, of Deadwood, went to be in her Eternal Church on Sept. 28 with a resolute faith that she passed on to her children. She was born in Ober-Eidisch, Rumania to Johann and Susanna Klein on Aug. 16, 1936. During World War II in 1944 she moved with her parents and family to Austria and lived there until they came to Deadwood, in April 1952, through Ellis Island and sponsored by the Lutheran Church.
Maria graduated from Deadwood High School in 1957 and married Robert (Bob) Corey on Oct. 12, 1958. They called Lead/Deadwood their home. She worked several part-time jobs while raising her children until she became full-time employed by Dr. Robert Goodrich, O.D.s. After she and Bob retired they spent many winters in their motorhome in Yuma, Ariz. Most recently she resided in Avantara nursing home in Rapid City.
Maria loved to do whatever activity Bob was doing, whether that was snowmobiling, camping or fishing. However, she absolutely loved to fish, often beating the guys at catching the biggest one. And she cooked the best breaded, fresh walleye. The more you would eat (of anything she served), the more she loved you! She had a very endearing way of identifying her name-brand shoes, always putting on her ‘check marks’ (Nike), or ‘awdeedahs’ (Adidas), or ‘croaks’ (Crocks). She loved to play cards or games with her grandchildren, being a very formidable opponent.
Maria is survived by her son Ken (Tammy) Corey, her daughter Susan (Steve) Berscheid, four grandsons Brandon Corey, Stephen Ladd Berscheid, Aaron (Kim) Berscheid, Joel (Sarah) Berscheid, one granddaughter Samantha (Mark) Parisi, two great-grandchildren Kaden and Kennedy, one brother Mike (Judy) Klein, one sister Frieda (Gary) Grove, and one brother-in-law Richard (Dianne) Corey. She is preceded in death by her parents, a twin infant sister Susie, brother George and sister-in-law Loretta, brother John and sister-in-law Belva, and husband Bob.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Deadwood on Monday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any gifts be made in Maria’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church at 827 Main St., Deadwood, SD 57732.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
