Margot Elizabeth, 1 month old, from Spearfish, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020. Margot blessed us with her birth on Aug. 14, 2020, to Hanna Harmon and Matthew Spear. Everyone who saw Margot immediately fell in love with her, and many who did not yet get the chance to meet her, feel the same way. Her time with us physically may have been short, but the impression she made on our hearts will last forever.
Margot is survived by her loving parents, Matthew and Hanna; Grandparents Bruce and Michelle Harmon of Spearfish, Kendra Spear and Lorenzo Briseno of Sturgis, Chad Spear of Spearfish and Sheila Niles; great-grandparents, Allen and Marvelyn Spear of Ashton, S.D., Bonnie Hartpence and Louis Henderson of Custer, S.D., Ray and Janna Pravecek of Winner, S.D., Cathy Perik and Larry Rodgers of Belle Fourche; great-great-grandparents, Rodger and Elvera Bierman of Aberdeen, S.D., and Margaret Harmon of St. Petersburg Fla.; aunts and uncles Jeremiah Harmon and special friend Cally Nutting of Billings, Mont., Gavin and Emma Spear of Sturgis, and numerous great-aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Fellowship and lunch will be held afterwards at the Spearfish City Park Center Shelter.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.