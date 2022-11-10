Sulentic, Margaret.jpg
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic, “Nanny,” was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and hardworking Businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.

Margaret was born in DeSmet, SD, December 10, 1926, to William and Mary Logan. She attended a country school through 8th grade and graduated from DeSmet High School in 1944. After high school, she worked as a telephone company operator until her marriage to Joseph Sulentic on June 15, 1950.

