Margaret Elaine (Seeley) Allison, 92, of Spearfish, died May 5, 2020, at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Margaret was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Yankton, to Kenneth Mayne and Edna Ann (Gemmill) Seeley. They moved to Spearfish from Yankton in 1930, when her father became manager of the local J.C. Penney store. She attended Spearfish Public Schools from grades one through twelve, graduating in 1945. She attended Black Hills State University (then Black Hills Teachers College) from 1945-1947, she transferred to the University of Colorado, and received a bachelor’s degree in business in 1950. During high school and college breaks she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for five years. Upon graduation from the University of Colorado, she worked as a Civil Service employee for the State Headquarters, Selective Service System at Camp Rapid until 1956. While there she met her husband, who was also stationed there as the Administrative Officer for the US National Guard Advisory Group to South Dakota. She married James H. Allison on May 22, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. She continued working for Civil Service when they were transferred to Hawaii and various other military installations as she moved with her husband. She gave up her career to raise her four children.
She followed her husband to many assignments in the United States and abroad including; Alabama, Kansas, Nebraska, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii (before statehood), Guatemala and five years in Belgium, where Jim was stationed at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), the military arm of NATO. Much was expected of a military wife: being an at home Mom, frequent entertaining and volunteering for many worthwhile projects connected with military life. This was done willingly and enthusiastically. Margaret always considered military life a marvelous opportunity for travel, new experiences, new cultures and lifelong friendships.
Jim retired in 1974, and they spent the next five years living in Springfield, Va., where Jim worked for the Department of the Army. In 1979, they moved to their retirement home in Spearfish. She was associated with the Black Hills Passion Play for 15 years as manager of the gift shop. They also established a winter home in Scottsdale, Ariz., for several years and have done extensive traveling, both nationally and internationally.
Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a former member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society. She was also a long- time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Cancer Survivors Support Group.
Margaret is survived by her husband Jim Allison, one daughter, Elizabeth “Lysa” Ann Allison, three sons; James Hill Allison Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz., Christopher John Allison and his wife Toni and grandson CJ, of Greeley, Colo., and Jeffery Andrew Allison and his wife Leah and granddaughters, Jessica and Julia, of Frisco, Texas. She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne (Tom) Glatter, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Mary (Dave) Quimby, of El Cajon, Calif., eight nieces and nephews and eight cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter, Cynthia Louise, one sister, Ellen (Taylor) Ball and numerous Aunts and Uncles.
Due to the current social distancing regulations, attendance at both services is limited to family and there will be no luncheon to follow. A family vigil will be held on May 14, 2020, and a Mass of Christian burial for family will take place on May 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials will be established to benefit Hospice of the Northern Hills and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.