Lucille Cudmore, 91, of Spearfish, departed from this life to be with her lord on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Crook County Memorial Hospital in Sundance, Wyo. A Funeral service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
She was born July 25, 1929 to Iver and Charlesetta (Tripp) Moe, the youngest of three children. She grew up on a farm south of White Lake, S.D., attended grade school in rural Aurora County and graduated from high school in 1947. She attended Springfield Teachers College and taught elementary school in rural Aurora County. Over the course of her professional career, she completed her bachelors and master’s degree in elementary education from Black Hills State University (College) in 1970 and 1981.
On Dec. 21, 1948, she married William Edwin (Ed) Cudmore. They celebrated 64 years of marriage. They moved to a ranch north of New Underwood, where they ranched until 1956. Ed, Lucille and family moved to Philip, where Ed operated a Mobile service station and was in sales and Lucille managed the family and provided a preschool in the home while raising the children. She dedicated her life to her family, giving them a wonderful home with lots of love, laughter and great meals.
As she and Ed considered retirement, they purchased an acreage in Spearfish and in 1979, the family moved to Spearfish. They loved the beautiful Black Hills and enjoyed the outdoors, fresh produce from Ed’s garden and having space for the family to visit. Ed passed away on Jan. 28, 2013, and Lucille continued to live in Spearfish until her death.
She worked outside the home most of her life, but her first priority was always her children and family. She loved to laugh and was always ready with a quip of poetry or prose and loved to sing with her beautiful voice. Lucille was a devoted and loving mother of six children, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 11. Lucille was most proud of her six children and their families and treasured the time she could spend with them. She looked forward to spending each and every holiday and other times with her family. She was happiest when the children and grandchildren were at their home for family gatherings. Lucille is remembered for her great family meals, kindness, caring, selflessness and unconditional love she had for her family.
Professionally, she found her passion in teaching elementary students. She was a gifted teacher to hundreds of elementary students where she shared her love of learning. Lucille taught elementary students in Philip and in rural schools in South Dakota. In 1972, the family moved to New Underwood, SD where Lucille taught at the Red Top school and Whitewood school in Meade County. Teaching reading to elementary students was an area of excellence for Lucille. Lucille continued her elementary education career in at Takini on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, the National Science Foundation and Black Hills Special Services.
Grateful for having shared her life are her six children; five daughters and one son. They were her greatest love and she was very proud of each of them. They are Diana (Tom) Berkland, Sioux Falls; Gayle (Barry) Lobdell, Gillette, Wyo.; Barbara (Mike) Nordquist, Harrisburg, S.D.; Bill Cudmore, Gillette, Wyo.; Julie Cudmore, Pine Haven, Wyo.; Lisa (Jay) Beagle, Lead. Lucille is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Melissa Fuhrmann (Brian), Michael Berkland (Irina), Amber Burns, Monica Montgomery, Erica (Jason) Niemeyer, Benjamin (Erin) Nordquist, Christopher Cudmore, Timothy Cudmore, Matthew Cudmore, Jacie Beagle, Taylor Beagle and 11 great-grandchildren: Samantha Montgomery, Benjamin Burns, Avery, Teagen, and Brielle Niemeyer, Axel and Etta Nordquist, Carter Cudmore, Hunter, Liam and Abraham Cudmore, and Kadence Cudmore and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, granddaughter Jamalyn Sue Lobdell, and her parents, Iver and Charlesetta Moe. Lucille is also survived by two sisters, LaVerne (Paul) Olson and Sylvia Belle Mikkelson.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
