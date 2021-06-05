Louise Sanders, 92

Louise Sanders of Spearfish South Dakota passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was 92.
Louise was born in Rocky Comfort, Mo., and was raised mostly in Livingston, Calif. She married Ralph E. Sanders and moved to South Dakota. Together they had five children; Ralph E. Sanders Jr. of Phenix City, Ala., Melvin J. Sanders Gillette, Wyo., Kathryn Lucero, Yuma, Ariz., Theresa Holbrook, Friday Harbor, Wash., and Jimmy Sanders, Poway, Calif. The family lived in Missouri for a while and back to South Dakota where they have spent the last 51 years here in Spearfish. She was a homemaker who loved to quilt, embroidery work and gardening.
She survived by her five children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents three brothers and her sister.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.