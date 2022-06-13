Louise Maynard

Louise (Bowman) Maynard, 95, of Deadwood, SD, died peacefully at home on May 31, 2022, with her family present.
Louise was born in Deadwood on September 1, 1926, to Lyle and Anna (Keegan) Bowman. She grew up in Pluma and graduated from Lead High School.
She married Jim Maynard on May 25, 1946. They made their home in Deadwood and raised five sons and one daughter. Louise worked as an LPN at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Deadwood and then at Fort Meade VA Hospital.
Louise had many talents and crafts that she enjoyed, but painting was her greatest passion throughout life.
Louise is survived by her five sons and their spouses, Marvin (Kathy) Maynard, Marlin (Sarah) Maynard, Melvin (Deb) Maynard, Mike (Char) Maynard, and Mark (Lisa) Maynard; one brother, Joe (Mitae) Bowman; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Linda; her brothers, Les, Lloyd, and Will Bowman; and sister, Charlotte (Bowman) Olson. A celebration of life for Louise will be held on Thursday, July 7th, 2022, at VFW Post 5969 in Deadwood, from 2 to 4 p.m., in combination with the pandemic postponed Celebration of Life for her daughter, Linda Maynard, who died February 8, 2020.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
