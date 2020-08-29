Louise (Lindeman) Wiedenmeyer, 91

Louise (Lindeman) Wiedenmeyer was born the sixth of 10 children to Jacob and Emma (Hintz) Lindeman on May 23, 1929, in rural Mercer County near Golden Valley, N.D. She was raised on a sheep ranch near Golden Valley and often recounted stories of herding the sheep. She had to learn to speak the English language when she started attending the country school, as her family spoke only German at home. A horse-drawn wagon carried Louise and her siblings to the one-room school, and a sled was hitched to the horses when the North Dakota snow became too deep for the wagon. She often rode the horses bareback and once killed a rattlesnake with rocks and rode home suspending the dead snake on a long stick.
Louise lived in Beulah, N.D., with the pastor’s family and then with her oldest married sister, Esther. She graduated from high school in Beulah, N.D., in 1947. She attended Dickinson State Teacher’s College in 1948 and 1949.
She taught at multi-grade one-room country schools from 1949 to 1951. Louise went to the school and started a fire in the wood burning stove to heat the classroom before students arrived each winter morning. She remained an avid reader and correct spelling and grammar were important throughout her life.
Louise was teaching at a country school in Dodge, N.D., when she dated and then married Edgar Wiedenmeyer on March 11, 1951. A spring blizzard hit the area and her wedding flowers did not arrive by train from Dickinson. The couple were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Beulah, N.D. Three of their four children were born in North Dakota, and they moved to Lead in 1955, for Edgar to seek employment at Homestake Gold Mine. Their youngest daughter was born in South Dakota and Louise remained a stay-at-home mother until 1965. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, attended all her children’s school events, including Christmas programs, choir, band, and many sports events. The family enjoyed Little League and teen baseball, often traveling out of town for games. Louise was active in the Bethel Lutheran Church in Lead, teaching Sunday School and becoming the 2nd woman to serve as secretary on the church council. Edgar and Louise joined Our Savior’s Lutheran Church after their move to Spearfish in 1993. Louise worked at the Ben Franklin Store in Deadwood, from 1965 to 1973. She was then able to enjoy more time with her grandchildren. Edgar and Louise frequently cared for their grandchildren overnight and took them on camping and fishing trips and taught them to play cards. Playing cards with family, including her great-grandchildren, remained a much-loved passion. Family visits, especially with card playing and shared meals, were the highlight of any week for her.
Louise, 91, passed away peacefully with daughter Karon by her side at Spearfish Canyon Health Care on Monday, August 24, 2020.
She is survived by her four children, James (Marlys) Wiedenmeyer, Kathy (Marvin) Maynard, Jacob Wiedenmeyer, and Karon (Gary) Larson; six grandchildren, Kris Haugen, Jennifer (Nate) Moriarty, Beth Maynard, Jessica Larson, Amy Wiedenmeyer, and Sarah Wiedenmeyer; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; one grandson, Jeremy Larson; her parents; and her six sisters and three brothers.
Louise was called Lil Grammy by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She leaves large holes in the hearts and lives of her family members. May she find peace and rest in the loving arms of her Lord.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with Pastor Stephan Sandness officiating. Committal services will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be on the Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page that will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorials have been established to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD and to Feeding South Dakota.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
