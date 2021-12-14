Lorene Faye Klumb, 66, of Spearfish, passed away after a courageous battle with Covid-19 on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.
Lorene was born Aug. 2, 1955, in Deadwood, to Marvin and Dorothy (Kolbrek) Klumb. The family moved to Spokane, Wash., and Lorene began going to school in Spokane. While living in Spokane, her brothers, Donald and Richard were born. In 1962, the family moved back to the Spearfish where her father worked at local sawmills. There were many good memories of spending time with extended family which included Uncle Ozzie and Aunt Beverly and their children. “The Cousins” grew up more like brothers and sisters. Games, adventures, and silly fun happened up and down the Tinton Road area.
Lorene graduated from Spearfish High School in 1973. After graduating, she continued her schooling with Stuart School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls. She graduated in 1975. Lorene returned to Spearfish after graduating and began working at Jack’s Hair Salon in Spearfish. Eventually, Lorene opened her own salon in Spearfish called Lorene’s Natural Hair. She owned and operated her salon successfully for several years and had many loyal clients. In the early 80’s, Lorene closed her shop and moved to the Southwest region with her companion, Evan Miranda. Lorene and Evan eventually settled in the Chandler, Arizona area. Lorene worked for Intel Stellar Airpark/Marriott. She worked in hospitality food service where they prepared food for clients and guests who flew into the area for conventions and gatherings. Lorene’s last job was with the Chandler School District where she helped prepare lunches for students. In 2000, Lorene moved back to Spearfish to be with her family once again. Lorene worked at Premier Bank Card and bought a small home on Hillsview. Lorene spent time reconnecting with family by spending time playing cards on a Friday night, coming over to her brother’s house and sitting around the firepit listening to music, or going to family birthday celebrations. Lorene moved in 2017, into the Evergreen Management apartments where she made new friends and enjoyed spending time putting puzzles together. Jane, Char and Lorene quickly became known as the “3 Musketeers.” Lorene will be remembered for her love of the good old days and her sense of humor. She also had a great love of birds. She had several birds as pets throughout her lifetime: her last companion being Charlie Bird.
Lorene was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 5860, in which she was honored to serve.
Happy to have been a part of Lorene’s life, her brother, Donald Klumb Sr. and wife, Lynette Klumb and their children Caitlin Klumb, Tessa Klumb, and Hannah Klumb; her nephew, Donald Klumb Jr. and his sons, Lane Klumb and Levi Klumb, and his wife, April Klumb and their daughter, Ayden Klumb; her niece, Reneé Schumacher and fiancé, Casey Flesner and their children Jazmin Schumacher and Phoenix Flesner; “The Cousins” Linda Carpenter, Kathy Klumb, Roger Klumb, Laura Olson, and Wanda Houser; also, including extended family and friends from near and far.
Lorene was proceeded in death by her father, Marvin Klumb, her mother, Dorothy Klumb, her brother, Richard (Rick) Klumb, her uncle, Roland (Ozzie) Klumb and her aunt, Beverly Klumb of Spearfish, and her uncle, Leroy Klumb and her aunt, Dorothy Klumb of Spokane, Wash.
A memorial service and a celebration of life will be announced for a future date.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
