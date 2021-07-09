Loraine Henwood, 93, of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place in Rosehill Cemetery, in Spearfish. There will be no visitation.
Loraine is survived by her sons, Bob of Belle Fourche, Tom (Becky) of Fruitdale; daughters, Barb (Byron) Davis of Colony, Wyo., Bev (Gene) Inhofer of Belle Fourche; six grandchildren.; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Lamb of Sundance, Wyo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Robert; brothers, Ted, Edwin, Ben, Jake, and Gottlieb Speidel; and sisters, Ida Letterman and Edna Barnhart.
