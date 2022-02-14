Lon Alan Krueger, 62, of Spearfish, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Lon Krueger was born in Parkston, S.D., on Sept. 22, 1959, to Ronald and Marcia (Snyder) Krueger. Growing up, Lon spent most of his free time working on cars or hunting with his buddies. Lon graduated from Parkston High School in 1977. Following graduation, Lon made his way out to Western South Dakota and started his career with Homestake Goldmine. He worked at the mine until it closed; Lon’s mining “man number” continued to be an important number in his life since he used it for passwords and pin numbers for years to come. Lon married his high school sweetheart Diane Weber in Dimock, S.D., on Aug. 25, 1979. They made their home in Spearfish. Lon and Diane were blessed with two daughters, Jenni and the Amanda. As his daughters grew up, Lon spent his nights and weekends cheering on his daughters at various sporting events. After his years at the mine, he worked at Sharkey Plumbing with his best friend and brother Kelly until Lon retired in fall of 2020. In his spare time, Lon enjoyed making memories with his family and friends at Iron Creek Lake and more recently at the “KALM” cabin. “Uncle” Lon did not have sons of his own, but he enjoyed spending time doing “guy things” with his nephews. His loves were his wife, children, fishing, pontooning and his dogs Jake, Tahoe, and Aspen. Lon became a grandfather to Sloan Marie in October 2020. Although time with her was short, he was so proud to be a grandfather (finally).
Lon will be missed by his daughters Jenni (Nick) Boyarski, Denver, Colo., and Amanda Krueger, Sioux Falls; granddaughter Sloan; brother Kelly (Michelle) Krueger; and his numerous family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17. 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, with interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
