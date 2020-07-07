Lois M. Anderson (nee Larson), 87, of Arlington Heights, Ill., passed away peacefully Nov. 16, 2019. She joins her beloved husband, Harry, in their Eternal Home.
She was born Nov. 15, 1932, in Deadwood. She lived in Nemo with her parents and brother, Lloyd, until Homestake closed the mill and they followed her dad’s job to Spearfish. Lois was a 1950 graduate of Spearfish High School. Lois and Harry married in 1953, and eventually settled in Rolling Meadows, Ill., to raise their family. In the early years, there were trips back to the Black Hills to visit family and friends. Mom especially loved to attend high school reunions. We loved to hear the stories of the old days! Her friends from youth held a special place in her heart.
Lois was the loving wife of the late Harry Anderson (Bison, S.D.); mother to Curtis and Nancy; mother-in-law to Jan; proud grandmother to Craig and Becky. She is survived by a dear sister-in-law, Dorothy; her cousins, Tom May and LeeAnn Henry; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Larson; and brother, Lloyd. Lois’ ashes were interred at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
