Linda Quenzer, 65, of Central City, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 30 2021.
Linda Jean Uhrig was born in Lemmon, S.D., on April 1, 1956, to Elton and Agnes Uhrig. The family moved to Lead in 1959, where she was raised and spent the rest of her life. Linda graduated from Lead High School in 1974. On Feb. 22, 1975, Linda married Donald Quenzer. She worked in the gaming industry in Deadwood for many years and retired from the Lawrence County Treasures office in August 2020.
There was nothing that made Linda happier than feeding her tacos and telling her she was pretty. She enjoyed camping with family and friends, playing a good game of horseshoes, and sitting around the camp fire at night, telling her stories and making people laugh. She played softball for many years, enjoyed golfing and bowling. Highlights of a bowling tournament would be her whistling a Karaoke Song instead of singing it. Linda loved her trips to Florida and being at the beach with her dear friend Tacy and hunting for sea shells. Family was the joy of her life. Her smile and laugh would brighten up a room. She was the best wife, mother, grandma, sister, daughter, aunt and friend a person could ask for.
Linda is survived by her husband Donald Quenzer; her children Tanya and Stanley Pzinski of Gillette, Wyo., Jacob Quenzer of Central City, and Jessica Quenzer and Jeremy Huntington of Lead; her mother-in-law Evelyn Quenzer; her grandchildren Makayla Pzinski, Kaeler Quenzer, Keegan Huntington, Page Pzinski, Cy Quenzer, Cooper Quenzer, Jett Quenzer, and Shelbee Quenzer; her siblings, Bruce and Kathy Uhrig of Rapid City, Greg and Mona Uhrig of Wheatland, Wyo., Doug and Sharon Uhrig of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Laura Uhrig of Deadwood.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father Elton and Agnes Uhrig; her brother Lynn Uhrig, and her father-in-law Henry Quenzer.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Deadwood Mountain Grand on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
Luncheon will immediately follow at VFW Post 5969.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
