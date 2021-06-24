Lillian Euella Manthei, 64, died in Sturgis on March 29, 2021. Lil was born in Glad Valley to Paul and Dottie Manthei. She loved being a mom and grandma and working as a school teacher and administrator for over 25 years. She is survived by her sons, Jake Mittleider, Al Rutherford; daughters, Majestic Roling, Miranda Silk Redday, Crystal Lund; grandchildren, Michael Roling, Ashlee Roling, Tiffany Wisser, Shelby Wisser, Tabitha Wisser, Kallie Mittleider, Jaxon Mittleider, Tyson Redday, Levi Redday, Austin Silk, Amelia Rose Silk, Mazie Grace Redday, Juney Joy Redday, Roger Redday III; brothers, Chet and Sean, and sisters, Mae and Maggie, and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents; her and Calvin Mittleider’s son, Rex Cody; and her best friend, Dixie Linn Norberg. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Condolences may be sent to the family atwww.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.