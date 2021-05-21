Lillian C. Tammi, 86 of Yankton, and formerly of Deadwood, passed away on May 17, 2021, at Avera Sister James in Yankton.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in the Black Hills area to Sven and Lillie (Aho) Tammi. Lillian lived on a small ranch with her family until she was 11 years old, when she moved to South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield, S.D. She had one sister, Irene and four brothers, Clarence, Howard, Leo, and Melvin.
Lillian lived at the South Dakota Developmental Center until 2002, when she moved to Yankton, where she received services from Ability Building Services. Lillian enjoyed listening to music, singing, attending ERTH class and going out to eat. Lillian found comfort sitting in her favorite chair, with a soft blanket, enjoying the company of her friends. Lillian had a warm smile, and will be missed by her friends in Yankton.
She will be laid to rest with her parents on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
