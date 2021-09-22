Lil Newell-Stauffacher 74, of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 14, at Avera Dougherty House after her battle with melanoma and Parkinson’s. Lil was born, along with her twin brother Frank, on April 26, 1947, in Deadwood, South Dakota the third and fourth children of Harold and Laura Newell. Lil attended Dakota Wesleyan University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Education.
On Dec. 28, 1968, she married Steve Stauffacher. Lil first taught special education in Parkston until they moved to Minneapolis. Two children, Aaron and Janice became members of the family during their time in Minneapolis. Lil re-entered the workforce as the kids got older and sold textbooks for Prentice Hall before managing a Hallmark store. The family had a short stint in Urbandale, Iowa before relocating to Brookings in January 1987. Lil returned to teaching in 1989 and taught fifth-grade in Elkton for several years until she and Steve moved to Sioux Falls.
Lil’s favorite past time was spending time with her Grandchildren baking cookies during the Holidays or any other occasion. The grandkids would learn how to properly apply sprinkles to sprtiz cookies or the art of making and applying frosting to sugar cookies. She was always designing new art and craft projects with her Cricket machine and loved to enlist her grandchildren’s help. Lil’s most notable guilty pleasures were Lucy Bears, Stuffed animals, and sweets.
Lil is survived by her children Aaron (Terri) Stauffacher Brookings, Janice (David) Olson Tulsa, Ok. Six Grandchildren, Olivia and her boyfriend Tyler, Ross, Lauren, Melinda and Fiance’ Kiesen, Evan, and Adam. Siblings, Nancy Newell- Moore, and Frank Newell, Brother-in-Law Ken (Janet) Talle, and several nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held Saturday September 25th at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery Deadwood. The family invites friends to join them at the Christian Ministry Center, 7 South Main Street, Lead, for a desert reception in Lil’s honor following the committal service.
Memorials may be directed to the South Dakota Parkinson’s Foundation.
