Liberia Pavich, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 13, at the Human Services Center in Yankton. She has been released from her earthly bonds and the oppression of her illness. God has granted her that for which she was named: Liberty.
Liberia Louise “Libbie” Pavich was born in Deadwood on Feb. 5, 1952, to Frances (Puljan) and Anthony T. Pavich. She grew up in Lead where she attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School until the eighth grade. An excellent student, Libbie graduated with high honors from Lead High School in 1970 and later attended Black Hills State College in Spearfish. After a short time living in Pierre, she has made her home in Rapid City.
Libbie loved to listen to music and sing, especially while baking cakes and cookies with her nieces and nephews. She loved being with all of her family and enjoyed traveling, shopping, and attending local concerts and plays with her friends David Gwinn and Gina Nania. She particularly loved Charles Dicken’s “The Christmas Carol,” and our Christmas tradition included singing along with her favorite Broadway version. Indeed, Libbie was probably the most cultured member of our family, and her presence made us all feel loved, comforted, and grounded.
Libbie was thoughtful and generous with her family and friends. She had the gift of compassion for those who, like her, suffered from mental illness. By her example, she taught us more about kindness and consideration than she could ever know. We will miss her smile, her warmth, and especially, her caring heart.
Grieving her loss are her sisters, Donna Jordan, West Minister, Colo.; Tonchi (Joel) Weaver, Rapid City; Debra Hirsch, Merritt Island, Fla.; Draga (Abelardo) Gil, Glendale, Ariz.; brother Frank A. (Kit) Pavich, Spearfish; her aunt, Mary Jo Pavich, Lead; her cousins, nephews, nieces and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, a brother, John A. Pavich, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Vigil will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery near Lead.
Arrangements are under the care
of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.