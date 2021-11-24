Leslie (Sonny) A. Bradley Sr., 85, passed away on Nov. 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 28, 1936, to Leslie R. Bradley and Anna (Steuer) Bradley and grew up in Belle Fourche. In 1953, and at the age of 17 he joined the United States Marine Corp. where he served 20 years. In 1958, he met and then in 1959, married the love of his life Carol Schallenkamp. To this union they had three boys Les Jr., Tony and Dan.
After retiring from the Marines, he moved onto a career in law enforcement where he served his communities for another two decades in law enforcement including Chief of Police in Newell, Officer and Chief of Police in Deadwood, and then as a Deputy Sheriff in Butte County until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing and playing cards, Yahtzee and other board games.
He is survived by his sons Les Jr. (Lynn), Tony and Dan; his grandchildren, Jesse (Daisha), Dani (Pete), Kodi (Robbie), Hunter (Brooke), and Colt (Carolyn); and great-grandsons, Connor and Jaxon. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol; his parents, 10 siblings, and grandson, Marshall.
Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Lead-Deadwood Chapel in Lead. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the Chapel with burial following at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Deadwood.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
