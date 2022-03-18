Leslie Saari, 77, of Beulah, Wyo., passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022, at the Spearfish Canyon Healthcare Center.
Les was born in Deadwood on Feb. 4, 1945, to Henry and Hilma (Balo) Saari. He grew up with his sister Sandra in Moskee, Wyo., and attended the one-room school there, while their dad cut timber for the Homestake Lumber Company. He graduated from Sundance High School in 1963. After high school he helped his parents run the Motel and restaurant in Beulah before it was moved to Keyhole, Wyo., when the interstate highway was put in.
Les joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After being discharged he moved to Deadwood and became a miner at the Homestake Gold Mining Company. He then worked numerous construction jobs while traveling around the U.S. He finally moved to Beulah to care for his mother in her later years. While growing up Les enjoyed numerous hunting trips with his aunt, uncle and cousin in the Big Horn mountains. Les loved the outdoors and living in Wyoming.
Les enjoyed his retirement years gardening, fishing, and playing cribbage with his friends. He will be fondly remembered by his cousins, nieces and nephews, and the many friends he had in Beulah.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held this summer at the Beulah Cemetery where he will be placed next to his parents.
Les was preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle, and sister.
The family would like to thank the Ft Meade V.A. and Spearfish Healthcare Center and all those in Beulah that helped care for Les.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
