Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble, 90 of Whitewood, completed his earthly journey and was reunited with loved ones in heaven on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31st, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 at the First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood, with Pastor Jil Jennewein officiating. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00pm. A memorial has been established to the First Presbyterian Church.
Les Pribble was born on October 18, 1932 on the Cheyenne River Agency - South Dakota to Milton and Llora H. Pribble.
Les lived in various towns in South Dakota including Tilford, Whitewood, Deadwood, Spearfish and others. He attended schools in the Whitewood area before attending an agricultural school in eastern South Dakota. During this time he assisted with farming duties on the Kenneth Balo Brown Swiss dairy farm near White, South Dakota. There he learned the traits of being a hard-worker, as well as many handyman skills. Les served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was deployed to the Korean War.
Les met Loretta (Hathorn) when they were 12 and 14 in Whitewood, SD. They were married November 8, 1952 for 57 years before Loretta’s passing. The military moved them to Monterey, California where they had their first daughter, Marcella Dianne, born on February 17, 1955. Their second daughter, Linda Lou was born on January 15, 1957. In 1958, they moved to Spearfish and built their first home in 1960. He owned this home until 2020.
Les married Lisa Aksamit in April 2020. They were married in St, George, Utah on April 14, 2020. They returned to Whitewood, SD in April of 2021. They shared many interests including camping and their dogs. The couple had recently joined the 1st Presbyterian Church in Whitewood; the church where he and Loretta had grown up and Marcella was baptized.
After his time in the service Les worked for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30+ years until retirement. Les never truly retired, he opened a vacuum cleaner repair shop, worked construction and maintenance at the Methodist Church and the list goes on. He was involved in the VFW, National Guard, Boy Scouts of America (Silver Beaver Award) and United Methodist Men, where he served in various positions. He frequently flipped pancakes or made dinners at the Methodist Church. Les was immensely helpful to his neighbors and close friends (Ila Miller and Kathleen Matthews) and was always willing to take on repair tasks wherever it was needed.
The grandchildren shared many cherished memories of their grandpa; the overarching theme being he was man of God and showed his faith through acts of love and service. It did not matter who you were, or what your luck was, you could depend on him, and he was going to do everything he could to help you out. They expressed learning many life skills such as woodworking, building, working on cars, sewing and fishing. Also, they expressed he taught them the values of being a good person. “Grandpa was a servant of God who fulfilled scripture by living the word ‘as for me, and my household, we will serve the Lord’, (Joshua 24:15).” It was admitted they may have spent a lot of time following him around because he always had a piece of Wrigley’s Juicy fruit chewing gum, Hershey’s kisses, peppermint and butterscotch hard candy.
Leslie is survived by his second wife, Lisa Pribble of Whitewood, his two daughters, Marcella “Marcy” Frye of Sioux Falls, Linda (Sidney) Foltz of Spearfish, brother-in-law, Gary (Barb) Hathorn of Ceres, CA, four grandchildren, Heath (Janel) of Sioux Falls, Danielle (Christopher) Villano of Grand Forks, ND, Glenn (Lisa) Foltz of Spearfish and Elise Foltz of Rapid City. There are fifteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Loretta, and sisters, Marilyn Fitzgerald and Harriet Hart.
