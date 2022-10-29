Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble
Leslie (Les) Wayne Pribble, 90 of Whitewood,  completed his earthly journey and was reunited with loved ones in heaven on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31st, 2022.  Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 at the First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood, with Pastor Jil Jennewein officiating.  Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00pm.  A memorial has been established to the First Presbyterian Church.

