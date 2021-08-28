LeRoy Oleson, 88, of Camp Crook, died Aug. 26, 2021, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Camp Crook Community Hall. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
LeRoy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ester of Camp Crook; their children, Donald (Jennifer) Powell of Buffalo and their children, Kimberly, Amy, Zion, Sky, Nikkie; Tammy White of Camp Crook and her children, Jacob and Jared; brother, Charlie (Ella) Oleson of Beulah Wyo.; and five grandchildren, Aries, Mya, Lila, Lynn, and Deven. He was preceded in death by his parents.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.