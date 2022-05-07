Leone Annabelle Moncur, 86, Belle Fourche, died Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Belle Estates.
She was born November 29, 1935, in Deadwood, SD to Alfred and Julia (Roberg) Olson. As a young girl, she lived with her family on a ranch near Gustave, SD and was educated at the Gustave School. Upon completion of the eighth grade, she attended Belle Fourche High School; before returning to the family ranch to work full time helping to care for her younger siblings, along with the day-to-day work duties on the ranch.
On October 29, 1952, she married Lloyd Moncur in Miles City, MT. The couple lived on the Moncur family ranch near Camp Crook, and raised three sons: Dale, Darwin and Dean. Divorcing in 1982, Lloyd and Leone remained good friends, and continued to raise their children and spend holidays together.
During the winter months, Leone moved to Belle Fourche when the two older boys started high school. She operated a house cleaning service and began a long and dedicated elder care business as well. In 1981, she built a 15-bed licensed assisted living facility, Prairie Hills Home for the Elderly, in Belle Fourche and operated it until her retirement in 2001. Leone continued to offer in-home elder care and house cleaning services until 2020.
She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attend their many activities with her best friend, Diane Reid. Leone loved to bake homemade cookies and cakes, and always had the coffee pot on, ready to welcome company and share conversation.
Leone was baptized and confirmed of the Lutheran faith, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Gustave. She was a longtime member of St James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche and served on many committees within and outside the church. She served her God and church whenever called upon. She took great and caring pleasure in helping her family, friends, and neighbors whenever needed.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1967, her mother in 1991, sister, Norma in 2012, two brothers, Leroy, 2017 and Duane, 2020 and ex-husband, Lloyd in 2022.
Survivors include her dear friend, Diane Reid, Belle Fourche; a brother, Lloyd Olson, Belle Fourche; three sons, Dale, Belle Fourche, Darwin (Toni), Belle Fourche and Dean, Piedmont; five grandchildren, Ty, Ryan and Alex Moncur, Belle Fourche, Wyatt Tibbitts, Piedmont, and Jessica (Wade) Kornemann, Arvada, WY; three great-grandchildren, Daeson Moncur, Belle Fourche, Ryder and Bodie Kornemann, Arvada, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche with Reverend Herbert B. Cleveland officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Friends and family may sign the online guest register and leave written condolences at WestRiverFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of West River Funeral Directors in Rapid City, SD.
