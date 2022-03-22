Leone Annabelle Moncur, 86, of Belle Fourche, died Thursday March 10, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held May 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche.
A full obituary will be posted in the upcoming weeks. Arrangements are under the direction of West River Funeral Directors.
