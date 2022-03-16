Leonard Stephen Stockert “JR”, 62

JR Stockert, 62, of Lemmon, went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior.
Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service will be held at a later date.
Leonard Stephen Stockert “JR” was born in Dickinson, ND on May 31, 1959 to Leonard and Ann (Gawryluk) Stockert. He lived on the family farm south of Bison, SD until he graduated from Bison High School in 1977.
JR worked at various jobs mostly loving to drive. Over the years, he worked at the Apple Warehouse in Wenatchee, WA, drove bulk delivery truck, the garbage truck route, and for CarQuest Auto Parts, and other various jobs.
JR loved to fix cars and drive cars and fix his house and yard. His greatest job was to help his son David on mowing lawns and doing tree work.
JR has been a believer since he was 5 years old and the change in his life and throughout his whole life; he was blessed to go the things he loved.
He passed from this life on March 7, 2022.
JR is survived by his wife, Donna Stockert, son, David Stockert, both of Lemmon, SD; brothers, Curt Stockert, Sturgis, SD; Darrel (Michelle) Stockert, Newell, SD; sisters, Brenda (Ron) Dragoo, Hettinger, ND; Doris (Rick) Weber, Narco, CA; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Mueller, Lemmon, SD; Val Mueller, Hettinger, ND; Nancy Mueller, Carrington, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members.
Cards may be sent to Donna and David Stockert, PO Box 397, Lemmon, SD 57638.
Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
