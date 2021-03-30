We are saddened to report the loss of our beloved aunt, Leona Cordialla Bruch. She was born in Sturgis, on April 29, 1925, to Henry S. and Agnes (Karrels) Bruch. She passed away peacefully at her home in Sturgis on March 25, 2021.
As a child, Leona’s walk to school was short because St. Martin’s Academy was right up the street from the family’s home. She and her family graced the halls of the school for many years. She graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in the spring of 1943 during World War II.
Soon after graduating, Leona started what turned out to be a lifelong career for the Sturgis JCPenney Company in the fall of 1943. She worked as a cashier and office manager. After 43 years of dedicated service, Leona retired in October of 1986.
Leona was a lifelong resident of Sturgis, though her summers were spent on the family ranch near Stoneville, S.D. In her days of youth, Leona could be found atop a horse enjoying the wide-open spaces of Stoneville. Her trips between Sturgis and Stoneville continued for many years to help her brother, Joe, with his ranching operation. One of the loves of Leona’s life was their cabin in Vanocker Canyon, which became a home away from home. She spent many hours working to improve the cabin, and she was especially proud of the stone fireplace she and Mary Lou built in the addition to the cabin.
Family always came first with Leona. The Bruch home was the hub of the large extended family. All the family loved going to Mary Lou and Leona’s for holidays or just to drop by. Many nieces and nephews looked to her as a second mother and continued to turn to her for advice as adults.
Along with her sister, Mary Lou, Leona had the privilege of caring for her aging parents. In later years, she also cared for some of her siblings. She wanted them to be able to enjoy the comforts of home as long as they could.
In addition to her dedication to family, Leona was also very active in her community. She served for three years on the first Board of Directors for the Fort Meade Museum. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church Circle for 35 years. She also served as treasurer and volunteered time for 25 years to help preserve the St. Martin’s Chapel in Sturgis. With any spare time for adventures, Leona loved vacations. She traveled to Europe as well as to Mexico City, Canada, and all 48 of the states in between.
Leona is survived by many, many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as her friend, Cora Rottenbucher, and her lifelong friend, Babe Pelkey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Agnes Bruch; siblings, Tony, Clarence, Joe, Bernard, Mary Lou, Francis, and Henry Bruch, and Bernardine Heidgerken.
Visitation will be held at Kinkade Funeral Chapel from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with a rosary service starting at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Timothy Castor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leona’s name to St. Martin’s Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
