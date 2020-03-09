Leona C. “Teena” Anderson, 88

Leona C. “Teena” Anderson, wife, mother, business owner/manager, athlete, party organizer, nutritionist, renowned cook and Northern Hills Training Center supporter among other talents, has passed away at the age of 88. Her buoyant personality, playful wit, and impeccable fashion sense were on display every day.
Teena was born on Jan. 28, 1932, to Herbert and Elda (Pilantz) Wolkenhauer in Flaxton, N. D. She was the second (twin sister Lee was third) of 10 children. Teena started working part-time at a restaurant at the age of 13 to help support the family. (A dedication and sacrifice not common or necessary for subsequent generations.)
Teena was married for over 62 years to Clifford “CW” Anderson who died in 2013. Together they had six children, three girls and three boys. Teena and CW moved from northeastern Minnesota to Rapid City in 1962 and subsequently to rural Spearfish in 1986. CW remained in the logging industry until his retirement at the age of 75 in 2006.
Teena owned and managed a pheasant hunting lodge in White Lake, S.D. Many of her clients were repeat customers and kept in contact after she sold the business. As many as 120 patrons were flawlessly served at mealtime.
Teena enjoyed success at bowling during the Rapid City years, including competing at the national level. Most recently she was an avid card player and relished participating in “bean bag” contests at family and other social gatherings. This included having about 25 of the Northern Hills Training Center students and staff for a barbeque and games at her home twice during the summer. Move over Mother Teresa, there is a new saint in your town.
Teena is survived by two sisters, Mae and Carol, and two brothers, Ray and Vernon, all residing in Minnesota. Additionally, she is survived by her six offspring: Caleb, Karlene (Rich Stangle), Kathy, Steve (Lea), Karen (Gary Herrington) and Rick; plus, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Teena was preceded in moving on to the afterlife by three sisters, Lee, Lavon and Bernice, and two brothers Emile and Don.
CW and Teena’s children had access to a nearby forest while residing in Minnesota. This allowed them to build stick forts, tree house platforms, stilts and sling shots. Other non-school fun included ice skating, hockey, sledding, skiing, fishing, and associated water activities. Upon moving to Rapid City, organized baseball was available along with more water activities at Angostura reservoir. Free range but not free rein. No mind-numbing watching TV with goofy sitcoms or senseless celebrity news.
Among Teena’s memorable quotes: “Don’t be sneaky” (which eliminates most bad behavior if adhered to), “Get out of bed, you can sleep when you are dead”, and “Do something, even if it is wrong.”
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on March 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 846 7th Street in Spearfish with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 14, at the church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
