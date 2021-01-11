Leon Lowe was born June 17, 1922, to Thomas E Lowe and Winona (Bunyan) Lowe in Meadow, S.D. He passed away on Jan. 9 at Monument Health in Spearfish.
Leon was a proud World War II veteran, stationed in the Pacific Theater. Returning from the war he soon fell in love and married Irene Hauge on Jan. 26, 1947. Leon worked in the construction field his entire adult life. He and Irene settled in Spearfish in 1955, where he and his business partner built many homes in Spearfish throughout the 1950’s and 1960’s. Leon and family moved from Spearfish in 1963, and he worked in sales and construction management in Rapid City, Lincoln, Neb., and Billings, Mont. He and Irene returned to Spearfish in 1975, to establish Lowe Roofing, Inc. Above all, Leon loved, valued and was proud of his family, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was proud of his son Kurt Lowe’s Air Force career and his daughters’, Connie Douglas and Carolyn Teachworth, successful business careers. He was a great fan at his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Upon retirement Leon learned the joys of golf, bowling and horseshoes. He and Irene enjoyed traveling in Europe and to many places throughout the U.S. Leon and Irene were long time members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Leon was on the first church council when it was established. Leon spent the last 11 years at Edgewood Assisted Living in Spearfish. Connie, Kurt, and Carolyn would like to thank everyone there for their love and care of our father.
Leon Lowe is survived by his son Kurtis Lowe and wife Roberta (Dutton) Lowe, his daughter Connie Douglas and husband Robert Douglas and daughter Carolyn Teachworth and husband Roger Teachworth, five grandchildren, Darin Douglas, Tara (Douglas) Newlin, Carrie (Douglas) Schnable, Tina (Lowe) Westman and Thomas Lowe. Leon had eight great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife Irene (Hauge) Lowe and nine brothers and sisters.
Memorial services for Leon will be held in the Spring.
All memorials can be sent to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
