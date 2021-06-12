Leon Lowe, 98, of Spearfish passed away on January 9, 2021.
Leon Lowe is survived by son Kurtis Roberta (Dutton) Lowe, daughters Connie (Robert) Douglas Carolyn (Roger) Teachworth, grandchildren, Darin Douglas, Tara (Douglas) Newlin, Carrie (Douglas) Schnable , Tina (Lowe) Westman and Thomas Lowe and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Irene (Hauge) Lowe and nine siblings.
Graveside services will take place at 11:00am on June 19 at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish. A celebration of the lives of Leon and Irene will follow at the home of Connie Douglas.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
