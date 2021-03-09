Leola Livona Schieke, of Lead, passed on March 7, 2021, at the age of 99. She was born May 25, 1921, to Bernice and Ephraim Watkins in a sod home near Burlington, Colo., in Kit Carson County.
She attended grade school in Burlington and graduated Longmont, Colo., High School in 1939. Leola worked in a doctor’s office prior to entering nursing school at Children’s Hospital in Denver, earning her registered nurse degree in 1945.
During World War II, she was in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and provided nursing care in Denver, Colorado Springs and Minneapolis, Minn.
Leola married George Albert Schieke on March 9, 1945, resulting in children, Marlynn Kay, Norman Paul, Glenn Earl, and Greg Alan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and children Glenn and Marlynn. She is survived by sons, Norman of Tacoma, Wash., and Greg (Mary) of Hickman, Neb.; grandchildren, George (Kelley) Belmont of Vestavia Hills, Ala., Brian (Patricia) Belmont of Westminster, Colo., Mark (Alicia) Belmont of Crestin, Ohio, Brianna (Joshua) Nunn of Sioux Falls, and Lauren (Joshua) Damm of Lincoln, Neb. There are 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
At Leola’s request, there will be a private family gathering when her cremains will join Albert at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, the American Heart Association, or any charity important to her friends.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
