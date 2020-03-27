Leo Bakeberg, 90, Spearfish, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Monument Health Hospice of the Hills in Rapid CIty.
Services are tentatively scheduled as visitation Friday May 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday May 23, 2020 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at Dupree.
(0) comments
