Leo Anthony “Tony” Giacometto passed away in the Kingdom of Bahrain on Aug. 8, 2022 — a fitting location for this sheepherder from Alzada, Mont., turned international entrepreneur.

Leo was born in Belle Fourche, S.D., on May 14, 1962, to Leo Eugene Giacometto and Sondra Floyd. He was raised on the six-generation family ranch outside of Alzada, Mont., where he developed a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for family, land and livestock, eventually purchasing the ranch and extending the Giacometto legacy in Southeastern Montana to the seventh-generation.

