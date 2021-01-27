Leigh E. Patten, 91 of Belle Fourche, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. At 10 a.m. the Rosary will be prayed. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place in Black Hills National Cemetery.
The mass will be livestreamed online, on the funeral home’s website, on Leigh’s obituary page found at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
