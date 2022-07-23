Lee Donald Iverson, 85

Lee Donald Iverson, 85, of Spearfish, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2022, after a valiant but unsuccessful battle against cancer.

Lee was born and raised in the Lead-Deadwood-Central City area. Lee was married to Glenda Gilman, his high-school sweetheart, for over 50 years until the time of her passing. After marrying Glenda he joined the US Air Force. The couple traveled the world and raised four children before Lee retired back to Spearfish in 1978. Lee was proud of his time in the Air Force, and when he was thanked for his service he would say “I did it for me, for you, and for our Country”. Lee also worked at the Homestake Gold Mine as a Computer Operator, a skill he learned in the Air Force. He took an early retirement from the Homestake after 15 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.