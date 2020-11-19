Leanna Kay Hanson, 71, of Rapid City passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish, with Rev. Patrick Karn officiating.
Leanna was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Deadwood, the daughter of Bryce and Annette (Hogen) Christensen. She married John W. Hanson on Aug. 17, 1968, in Spearfish.
Leanna and her family lived in Norfolk, Neb., for over a decade where she launched her two boys and gained a great appreciation for the Huskers. Leanna was a longtime season ticket holder of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and was very active in the Garden Club in Norfolk, Neb. As she “never met a stranger,” Leanna will be remembered by so many.
Leanna is survived by son Chris Hanson (wife Kellie) and grandchildren, Hailey Johnson (husband Joe), Aaron and Alex, son Craig Hanson (wife Jody) and grandchildren, Ashlyn, Samuel, Emily, and Caleb; brothers Loren Christensen (wife Claudie) and Bryce Christensen (wife Lanna).
Leanna was preceded in death by her husband, and parents.
Memorials have been established in Leanna’s name at Black Hills Discipleship Ministries P.O. Box 9513 Rapid City, SD 57709.
