Lea Hennies

Leona Ann (Fletcher) Hennies, died April 12, 2021, Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Leona was born Feb. 18, 1932 to George Albert and Anna Louisa (Philipp) Fletcher in Sioux Falls.
She is a graduate of Rapid City Central High School where she participated in the high school orchestra, playing violin. She received an art scholarship from the University of South Dakota.
A graduate of Black Hills University, Spearfish, South Dakota and University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota, she taught grade school and special education.
She married Ronald Hennies Aug. 7, 1953. To this union were born two daughters, Elizabeth (Greg) Hennies-Sund and Barbara (Joel) Kress. She has four grandchildren and one great-grand daughter.
Her sister Lyla (Fletcher) Ludington and husband, Jim Ludington, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Lead, June 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. Following the service, friends and family will gather in the church basement.
Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. Attendance will
be limited to family
because of COVID-19
restrictions.
Memorials will be divided between, PEO scholarships for women, Christ Church Lead, South Dakota and Hospice of New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.