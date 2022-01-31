Lawrence Lesmeister, 78, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, after a lengthy stay at the Lead-Deadwood Hospital of Lewy Body Dementia (Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s), which he had for several years.
Lawrence was born a son of Frank and Bregetta (Burckhard) Lesmeister at Eagle Butte; sharing his life with three brothers and two sisters on the farm at Parade.
During grade school, he often spent time with his classmate, Dennis Zacher, on the Zacher farm. After high school, he and his best friend, Jerry Keller worked on the missile sites near Wall.
Lawrence married Charlotte Brewer on May 29, 1965. Three children were born: Laurie Anne, Dale Scott and Terrie June. Lawrence worked at his mother’s Amoco gas station throughout high school, later buying it from Buzz Kinning. He sold the station to his son, Dale in 1998, when he and Charlotte retired to the Black Hills. At the station, Lawrence had many loyal workers over the years; Clay Simons, Archie BlueCoat, Paul High Elk, Bob Peterson, Butch Thorsen, and his “right-hand man”, Mel LeBeau.
While residing near Whitewood, he enjoyed riding the lawnmower, doing yard work, and gardening. He also enjoyed a game of cards at the local casinos.
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents; a baby sister, three brothers, Adam, Louie, and Marcus; two sisters, Helen, and Tracy; his daughter, Laurie Anne Tolzin and nephew, Keith Lesmeister.
Public Viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. A graveside committal service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery near Deadwood.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
