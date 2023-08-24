Lawrence “Larry” L. Solmonson was born February 22, 1926 in Pollock, SD to Carl and Nina Solmonson. Larry transitioned from this life to his heavenly home with his children at his side at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dawn Solmonson, his parents and two siblings, Carl and Mark (Joy) Solmonson.
Larry moved to Sturgis, SD when he was in high school and was the star of the football and basketball teams. It was in Sturgis that he met the love of his Life, Dawn Dyer. Larry knew when he saw her walking down the street that he wanted her to be his wife. They had seventy-five (75) amazing years of marriage. Larry was the most devoted, honorable, hardworking and loving husband and father to their two children, David (Marcia) Solmonson of Mitchell, SD and Shannon Solmonson of Little Rock, AR. Many nieces and nephews will cherish the memories of Uncle Larry’s love and devotion. He provided love and support to his family, friends and numerous feline companions.
Larry was in the United States Army during World War II and was honorably discharged when his father became ill and eventually passed away. He worked at Fort Meade Veterans Administration (VA). Larry received many commendations during his VA career moves from Sturgis to Grand Island, NE, including Clinton, IA, McKinney, TX, Minneapolis, MN and Murfreesboro, TN. He worked his way up from a clerk to Chief Finance Officer of the hospitals where he was stationed, retiring at the age of fifty-seven (57.)
Larry and Dawn moved back to Sturgis during his retirement to take care of Dawn’s parents until their passing. They then traveled extensively to Europe, the British Isles, Scandinavia and many trips to the Caribbean and Alaska.
Larry and Dawn were members of Presbyterian churches in all the cities in which they lived. They were faithful members of First Presbyterian in Sturgis until their health began to prohibit regular attendance. Larry sang in the choir throughout his life and assisted with home Communion, funerals, pancake breakfasts, meals on wheels and was a Deacon and Elder in the Church.
Visitation is from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD. Life Celebration will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 29. at Sturgis First Presbyterian Church. Interment, with military honors, will follow at 2:30 p.m., Black Hills National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, SD.
