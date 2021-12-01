Lavina Wilson Roske

Lavina, 104, died Oct. 8, 2021, at Sandstone Assisted Living. She was born in Newell, served 3 years US Navy (WAVES) during WWII, and 29 years with Navy Relief Society. In 1954, she married Charles Roske. She resided in California until moving to Spearfish in 2018. Survivors include stepson David Roske, nephew John and Marlene Wilson, niece Charlotte Wilson, and many second cousins. Full obituary available on Kinkade Funeral Chapel website. Inurnment with military honors 1:00 pm Dec. 6, 2021, Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis SD.
