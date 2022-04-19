LaVerne Schwartz Cook, 79, of Richmond, died peacefully at Baptist Health Richmond on April 8, 2022, following a brief illness.
Born in New Hamburg, Mo., on Feb. 3, 1943, she is the daughter of the late Bertha Grojean Schwartz and Philip Schwartz.
Lyle’s teaching career took them to many interesting towns including Billings, Mont., Pocatello, Idaho, Shreveport, La., Spearfish, (where he served as Vice President for Academic Affairs for 8 years) and finally to Richmond, Ky., (where he served as a Chancellor of Eastern Kentucky University.)
LaVerne believed strongly in volunteering and giving back to the community. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a women’s organization focused on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. In Spearfish, LaVerne was an active member of PEO Chapter BW. She was also active in a number of Spearfish community organizations, such as the Matthews Opera House and the Summer Festival of Arts.
Laverne is survived by her husband, Dr. Lyle Cook, her sister Phyllis of Florissant, Mo., brother William Schwartz of New Hamburg, Mo., and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.