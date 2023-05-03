VERONA, WI - Laurie Kathleen Hardin, age 52, of Verona went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at UW Hospital. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 11, 1971 in Deadwood, SD the daughter of Leroy Sandidge and Linda (Addington) Sandidge.
Laurie graduated from Lead High School in 1989. She married Todd Hardin on July 20, 1991 in Spearfish, SD. After high school, Laurie planned to attend college in Sioux Falls, SD however decided to stay in Spearfish to be near her new fiancé. She held several positions at the Black Hills Pioneer including Accounts Receivable Manager and Graphic Designer. During that time, Laurie met a crazy pastor named Chris Conrad who invited her several times to try out Countryside Community Church in Spearfish. It took some persistence, but she and Todd finally gave in and it changed their lives. Within a few months, Laurie gave her life to Christ and was baptized together with Todd in 1996. In May 2000, she and Todd took a leap of faith and moved from Spearfish to Madison, WI to help plant a new church with the Conrads and a team from Countryside.
After moving to Madison, Laurie started work for Northwest Airlines at Dane County Regional Airport June, 2000 and took maternity leave with their first child, Mikaila in August, 2001. Being a mommy fit her perfectly, so she then worked seasonal and part-time jobs for several years to raise Mikaila, Reece, and Naomi. That truly was her life’s calling and she and Todd raised three tremendous kids.
After teaching conversational English to South Korean students early each morning for a decade, Laurie went back into the full-time professional world in September 2022 as an Event Specialist with PC/Nametag in Verona. She loved her new position and the new work family she gained if only for such a short time.
Laurie touched people wherever she went and usually became an instant light with a new introduction. Her smile was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, her heart was enormous, and most who knew the family called her a saint because of her patience to put up with Todd…
Laurie is survived by her husband Todd; daughters Mikaila Hardin and Naomi Hardin; son, Reece Hardin; parents Leroy and Linda Sandidge; brothers Lee Sandidge and Leon (Shanna) Sandidge; parents-in-law Alan and Nancy Hardin; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Pat) Hardin and Chad Hardin.
A funeral service will be held at Blackhawk Church, 5935 Astor Drive, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 with Pastor Chris Conrad – Regional Superintendent, Wesleyan Church officiating. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Any donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to support their children’s education and to donate to a charitable organization the family will choose at a later date.
Everyone who knew you was blessed beyond measure. Turtle Dove, Mommy, Momma, Mom. Our hearts are completely shattered and it will be so hard to go on. But we will take it moment by moment and day by day. We know you’re with Jesus and are so happy you’re pain free. Without that, our loss and pain would be unbearable. Thank you for the unconditional love we always received from you. Thank you for raising 3 incredible kids into young adults who know Jesus as their Savior. You always gave it everything you had even though it often wasn’t easy. I hoped for and expected so many more years, but I am so grateful for the time we’ve had together since being set up on a blind date 34 years ago. We will always love and cherish you, baby and will see you again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.