VERONA, WI - Laurie Kathleen Hardin, age 52, of Verona went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at UW Hospital. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 11, 1971 in Deadwood, SD the daughter of Leroy Sandidge and Linda (Addington) Sandidge.

Laurie graduated from Lead High School in 1989. She married Todd Hardin on July 20, 1991 in Spearfish, SD. After high school, Laurie planned to attend college in Sioux Falls, SD however decided to stay in Spearfish to be near her new fiancé. She held several positions at the Black Hills Pioneer including Accounts Receivable Manager and Graphic Designer. During that time, Laurie met a crazy pastor named Chris Conrad who invited her several times to try out Countryside Community Church in Spearfish. It took some persistence, but she and Todd finally gave in and it changed their lives. Within a few months, Laurie gave her life to Christ and was baptized together with Todd in 1996. In May 2000, she and Todd took a leap of faith and moved from Spearfish to Madison, WI to help plant a new church with the Conrads and a team from Countryside.

